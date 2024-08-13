Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.68

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.68 and last traded at $52.59, with a volume of 38521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pampa Energía currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PAM

Pampa Energía Stock Down 0.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energía

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Pampa Energía by 20.2% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 748,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 125,519 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 5.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 282,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,834 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the first quarter worth $3,020,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the second quarter worth $2,470,000. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth $2,125,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.