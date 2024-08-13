Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Short Interest Up 141.2% in July

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 141.2% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.3 days.

Pan African Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pan African Resources stock remained flat at $0.36 on Tuesday. Pan African Resources has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29.

About Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

