Park National Corp OH Makes New $218,000 Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 86.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.15.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $340.21. 918,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,047. The company has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -508.00 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $129.23 and a 52 week high of $359.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

