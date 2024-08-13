Park National Corp OH Purchases 23,689 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Park National Corp OH increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,769 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,689 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $31,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.39. 3,579,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,377,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.44 and a 12-month high of $115.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.30. The company has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

