Park National Corp OH Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,957 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 68,441 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 54,594,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,844,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. UBS Group cut their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

