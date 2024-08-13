Park National Corp OH Sells 10,811 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,811 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 1.5% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.47% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $40,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.76. 338,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,038. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.89.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2843 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

