Park National Corp OH Sells 478 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH owned 0.10% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VCR traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $298.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,635. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.87. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $247.52 and a 12 month high of $332.22.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

