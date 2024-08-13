Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.21. 1,164,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,963. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.30. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $174.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.