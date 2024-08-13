Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $59.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,201,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,066 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $59,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,420,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,154 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,281 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,878,000 after acquiring an additional 625,362 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,532,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,177 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.92. 5,173,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,262,119. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

