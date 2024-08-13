Paul Gubbay Sells 2,500 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $110,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,882.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Gubbay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $109,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $109,550.00.

Squarespace Stock Performance

NYSE:SQSP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.08. The stock had a trading volume of 432,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,760. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. The business's revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 185.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Squarespace by 3,201.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Squarespace by 1,828.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Squarespace from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho downgraded Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.64.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

