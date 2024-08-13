Peoples Bank KS Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Peoples Bank KS lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,341,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $110,478,000 after purchasing an additional 292,459 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,467.5% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 47,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 44,846 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $25,643,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 1.0 %

MDT stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.19. 3,347,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,261,580. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.42.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Medtronic

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.