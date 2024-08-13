Peoples Bank KS Has $210,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Peoples Bank KS increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 222.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after buying an additional 2,636,376 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $144,269,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $124,066,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.38. 5,538,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,224,933. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.41 and a 200-day moving average of $210.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $229.65.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

