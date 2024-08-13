Peoples Bank KS Raises Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LQD. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 9,329,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,032,397,000 after buying an additional 253,373 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,795,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of LQD traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $109.94. 23,763,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,567,033. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $111.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.70.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.