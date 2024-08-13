Peoples Bank KS Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Peoples Bank KS lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.6% of Peoples Bank KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $490.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,564,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,249. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $500.45 and its 200 day moving average is $480.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $519.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

