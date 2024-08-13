PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading Down 0.2%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $170.22 and last traded at $171.16. 582,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,495,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.09 and its 200-day moving average is $170.42. The company has a market capitalization of $236.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

