Pete O’heeron Acquires 8,500 Shares of FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG) Stock

FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) CEO Pete O’heeron bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $16,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,056,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,195.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
FibroBiologics Trading Down 7.1 %
Shares of FBLG stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 278,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,141. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.50. FibroBiologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $55.00.
FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that FibroBiologics, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.
