Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PNE stock remained flat at C$0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday. 20,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,603. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.04. The firm has a market cap of C$346.20 million, a PE ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNE shares. Desjardins cut their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Pine Cliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Insider Transactions at Pine Cliff Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Terry Lee Mcneill sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total value of C$84,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,970. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

