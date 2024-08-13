Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Shares Down 0.1%

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.21 and last traded at $22.21. Approximately 7,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 507% from the average daily volume of 1,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

Pioneer Bankshares Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55.

Pioneer Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

