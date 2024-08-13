Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Major Shareholder Acquires $501,561.22 in Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 57,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $501,561.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,161,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,378,910.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,503 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $254,905.92.

On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,541 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $21,598.50.

On Friday, August 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,100 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $18,060.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,275 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $220,710.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,356 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $413,109.72.

On Thursday, July 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,324 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $178,055.40.

On Thursday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 46,758 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $389,961.72.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,612 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $157,680.48.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,117 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $17,041.85.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,874 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $169,496.88.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance

Shares of MAV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 22,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,987. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $8.74.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

