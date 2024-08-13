Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAA. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.64.

Shares of PAA stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.61. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1,415.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 52,709 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 161,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

