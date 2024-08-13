Polkadot (DOT) Price Reaches $4.53 on Top Exchanges

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Polkadot has a total market cap of $6.71 billion and $101.85 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.53 or 0.00007553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkadot has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000099 BTC.
Polkadot Coin Profile
Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,480,726,873 coins and its circulating supply is 1,480,759,425 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is forum.polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/polkadot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Polkadot
