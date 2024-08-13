Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the July 15th total of 5,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PSTX stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.93. 374,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,485. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $284.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.01% and a negative net margin of 127.48%. The business had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

