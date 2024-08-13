Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Up 1,137.7% in July

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 410,900 shares, an increase of 1,137.7% from the July 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 124.5 days.

Prada Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Prada stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. Prada has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business.

