Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Up 1,137.7% in July

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 410,900 shares, an increase of 1,137.7% from the July 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 124.5 days.
Prada Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of Prada stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. Prada has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $8.69.
About Prada
