Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Down to $51.82

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.82, but opened at $49.58. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $50.50, with a volume of 24,024 shares.

PRAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.54. The company has a market capitalization of $870.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.73.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 101.99% and a negative net margin of 5,711.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 100.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,403,000 after acquiring an additional 373,131 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth $32,707,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at $18,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

