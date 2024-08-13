Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRMW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

NYSE PRMW opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. Primo Water has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $25.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.40 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Primo Water’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 108.7% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 170.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 619,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 390,611 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at about $879,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,945,000 after purchasing an additional 937,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

