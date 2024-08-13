PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, an increase of 808.0% from the July 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PBCRY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.11. 13,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,499. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $17.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

