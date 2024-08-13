PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, an increase of 808.0% from the July 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PBCRY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.11. 13,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,499. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $17.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30.
About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
