PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited Plans Dividend of $0.24 (OTCMKTS:PEXNY)

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2356 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.
PTT Exploration and Production Public Price Performance
PEXNY stock remained flat at $15.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $72.21.
About PTT Exploration and Production Public
