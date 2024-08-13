PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PUBM. Wolfe Research started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $25.36. The stock has a market cap of $710.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.85.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $67.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.07 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $468,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $468,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 7,846 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $161,941.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,324 shares of company stock worth $2,394,449 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in PubMatic during the second quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter worth $107,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

