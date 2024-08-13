QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $122,734.78 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 90,436,487.54 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.01254442 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $120,779.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

