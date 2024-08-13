Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Quest Resource Price Performance

Shares of Quest Resource stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $153.23 million, a P/E ratio of -27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.41. Quest Resource has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.30 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. Analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Quest Resource

In other Quest Resource news, Director Glenn Culpepper bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Quest Resource news, Director Glenn Culpepper bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 19,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $166,664.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,492.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,073 shares of company stock valued at $404,609. 22.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quest Resource

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quest Resource by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Quest Resource by 72.6% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Quest Resource in the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

