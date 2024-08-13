Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Trading 5.9% Higher

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 213,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,276,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $526.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kellie Teal-Guess sold 61,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $130,767.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 909,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,820.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kellie Teal-Guess sold 61,393 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $130,767.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 909,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,820.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 149,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $352,227.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,159.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 215,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 23.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 256,900 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 2.8% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 379,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 17.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 32,468 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

