Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Trading 5.9% Higher

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 213,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,276,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.
Rackspace Technology Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $526.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.98.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Kellie Teal-Guess sold 61,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $130,767.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 909,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,820.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kellie Teal-Guess sold 61,393 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $130,767.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 909,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,820.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 149,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $352,227.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,159.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.
