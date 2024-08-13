Radio Caca Trading Up 7.8% Over Last Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $52.88 million and $3.27 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001424 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002034 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 429,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,879,555,113 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.