Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2246 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ METCB traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.87. 888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,771. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $155.32 million during the quarter.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.