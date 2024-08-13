Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Short Interest Down 71.9% in July

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS RANJY traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 24,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,209. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.94. Randstad has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $31.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Randstad will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

