Randy L. Taylor Sells 29,222 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 29,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $378,424.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,822 shares in the company, valued at $10,292,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Everi Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRI remained flat at $12.95 during midday trading on Monday. 1,509,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.19. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $15.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVRI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.25 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Institutional Trading of Everi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Everi by 117.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Everi during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

