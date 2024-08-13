RC365 (LON:RCGH) Stock Price Down 9.3%

RC365 Holding plc (LON:RCGH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.89 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02). Approximately 170,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 567,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

RC365 Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.67 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.29.

RC365 Company Profile

RC365 Holding plc, an investment holding company, operates as a fintech solutions service provider in China and Hong Kong. Its payment gateway solutions (online and offline) include secure payment gateway services to facilitate the banking needs of the Asian community for cross-border payment services; and IT support and security services consist of IT technical support services, cyber security consultation services, and portal support services to its clients.

