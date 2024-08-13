ReddCoin Trading Up 520.6% Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 496.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 520.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $9.80 million and $3.30 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00103806 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010456 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

