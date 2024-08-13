Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the July 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Regen BioPharma Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RGBP traded down 0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,161. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.32. Regen BioPharma has a 12 month low of 0.21 and a 12 month high of 2.02.
About Regen BioPharma
