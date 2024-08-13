Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) PT Lowered to $14.00

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on REPL. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a current ratio of 10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $586.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.93.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $245,394.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,487,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623,154.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Coffin sold 11,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $74,172.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,821,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,787,511.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $245,394.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,487,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,598 shares of company stock worth $712,516. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Replimune Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after acquiring an additional 699,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Replimune Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,770,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,634,000 after purchasing an additional 32,555 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Replimune Group by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,238,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,553 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 463,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 276,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 34,356 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

