Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CCL Industries (CCL.B)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CCL Industries (TSE: CCL.B):

8/12/2024 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$83.00 to C$84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$84.00 to C$87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$84.00 to C$87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$83.00 to C$85.00.

CCL Industries Price Performance

Shares of CCL.B traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$73.64. The stock had a trading volume of 122,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,990. The firm has a market cap of C$12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. CCL Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of C$52.82 and a 12 month high of C$75.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$72.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total value of C$29,388.00. In related news, insider CCL Industries Inc. bought 230,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$72.48 per share, with a total value of C$16,705,718.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total transaction of C$29,388.00. Insiders sold a total of 50,400 shares of company stock worth $3,603,649 over the last three months. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.