Richard K. Prins Sells 17,101 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) Director Richard K. Prins sold 17,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $736,540.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,130.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.56. 394,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,620. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $65.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

