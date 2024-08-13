RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFMGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0954 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $16.54.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

