Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Gap Up to $37.32

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.32, but opened at $38.45. Roblox shares last traded at $38.66, with a volume of 890,585 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.48.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 18,165 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $591,452.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 322,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 18,165 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $591,452.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 322,966 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $525,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,708,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,712,991.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 471,613 shares of company stock worth $17,411,713. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

