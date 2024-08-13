Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Cut to $227.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $227.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ROK. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $280.14.

NYSE ROK opened at $253.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.39. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $242.81 and a one year high of $317.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 48.88%.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $2,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

