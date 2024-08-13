ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Down 76.6% in July

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the July 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ROHM Stock Performance

Shares of ROHCY stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 86,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,036. ROHM has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80.

Get ROHM alerts:

About ROHM

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.