ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Down 76.6% in July

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the July 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ROHM Stock Performance
Shares of ROHCY stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 86,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,036. ROHM has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80.
About ROHM
