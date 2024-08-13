Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives $17.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.10.

ROIV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Shares of ROIV opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 25.24, a quick ratio of 25.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 3,484.86% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Roivant Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

