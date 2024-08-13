Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires New Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $243,511,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,886,000 after acquiring an additional 47,936 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,000,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,687,000 after acquiring an additional 123,654 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,386,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,042,000 after acquiring an additional 139,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.81.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.60. 1,505,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.94.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

