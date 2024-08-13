Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires Shares of 17,209 VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS SHYD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.48. 21,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.0621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.