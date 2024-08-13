Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,715,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,449,882. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

