Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $318,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 202,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,862,000 after acquiring an additional 20,715 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 5.8% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 139,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.88.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,823,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,203. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.73. The company has a market capitalization of $199.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,097,876.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,501,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,097,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,501,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,712 shares of company stock worth $13,173,269 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

